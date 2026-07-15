NVIDIA ships H200 AI chips to China after US approval
Business
NVIDIA just started sending its advanced H200 AI chips to China, after months of delays over US worries about military use.
The US gave the green light back in May for around 10 Chinese tech giants, including Alibaba, Tencent, and ByteDance, to get these chips.
Shipments were on hold until now because of concerns about how the technology might be used.
US lawmakers flag export control gaps
Some US lawmakers aren't thrilled, pointing out gaps in export controls that could let restricted tech slip through.
They noted it's been unusually long since any new Chinese companies were added to the control list.
Meanwhile, US official Jeffrey Kessler said enforcement is ongoing and promised more regulations are on the way as tensions over tech between the US and China continue.