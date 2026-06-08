NVIDIA signs AI partnerships during Jensen Huang's South Korea visit
NVIDIA just signed deals with big names like SK Group, Naver, Doosan, and LG to push its AI projects forward.
CEO Jensen Huang announced these partnerships during his visit to South Korea, highlighting the country's growing role in global tech.
Korean firms building AI data centers
SK Hynix will develop advanced memory for global AI data centers as part of a technology partnership with NVIDIA.
SK Telecom is planning a massive AI cloud in South Korea, aiming for its first data center by 2027.
Naver and Doosan will use NVIDIA's technology to help build AI data centers. Doosan is focusing on robotics and energy solutions.
LG is teaming up with NVIDIA on smarter robotics and efficient data center designs.
NVIDIA confident despite Korean tech dip
Even though South Korea's tech stocks took a hit on Monday, NVIDIA remains confident about what's next for AI.
These partnerships are set to boost both NVIDIA's capabilities and South Korea's position as a global tech leader.