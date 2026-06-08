NVIDIA signs AI partnerships during Jensen Huang's South Korea visit

Korean firms building AI data centers

SK Hynix will develop advanced memory for global AI data centers as part of a technology partnership with NVIDIA.

SK Telecom is planning a massive AI cloud in South Korea, aiming for its first data center by 2027.

Naver and Doosan will use NVIDIA's technology to help build AI data centers. Doosan is focusing on robotics and energy solutions.

LG is teaming up with NVIDIA on smarter robotics and efficient data center designs.