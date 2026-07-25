NVIDIA, SK Group partner on over $500 billion AI initiative
Business
NVIDIA and South Korea's SK Group are joining forces on a more than $500 billion initiative to ramp up AI tech.
The partnership will roll out huge new data centers and next-generation memory solutions, with NVIDIA working closely with SK Hynix to deliver high-bandwidth memory for future AI applications.
SK Telecom 2GW center, Naver expansion
One of the headline projects is SK Telecom's upcoming 2-gigawatt AI data center, set to use NVIDIA's Vera Rubin chips and HBM4 memory from SK Hynix, aiming to go live in 2027.
NVIDIA is also teaming up with Naver and Brookfield to expand Naver's existing AI data center.