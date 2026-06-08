NVIDIA, SK Telecom plan AI cloud in Korea by 2027
Big news for tech fans: NVIDIA is partnering with SK Telecom to launch a huge AI cloud project, called an "AI Cloud in Korea," in South Korea by 2027.
The goal is to power AI services across industries, starting locally and then spreading through Asia.
It's all part of NVIDIA's push to grow its global presence as demand for AI keeps skyrocketing.
NVIDIA joins SK hynix, Naver, Doosan
NVIDIA isn't stopping there. It has also teamed up with SK hynix to develop next-generation memory chips for AI systems, hoping to fix the ongoing chip shortage.
Plus, SK Group plans to double its silicon wafer production (though shortages might stick around until 2030).
NVIDIA has also joined forces with Naver and Doosan Group on AI-related collaborations with Naver and robotics work with Doosan Group, showing it is serious about making South Korea a major hub for future tech.