NVIDIA, SK Telecom plan AI cloud in Korea by 2027

NVIDIA joins SK hynix, Naver, Doosan

NVIDIA isn't stopping there. It has also teamed up with SK hynix to develop next-generation memory chips for AI systems, hoping to fix the ongoing chip shortage.

Plus, SK Group plans to double its silicon wafer production (though shortages might stick around until 2030).

NVIDIA has also joined forces with Naver and Doosan Group on AI-related collaborations with Naver and robotics work with Doosan Group, showing it is serious about making South Korea a major hub for future tech.