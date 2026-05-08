NVIDIA stock hits record $217.80 after $2.1B IREN Ltd deal

IREN to deliver $3.4B cloud services

IREN will deliver $3.4 billion in cloud services to NVIDIA and help build massive data centers, blending NVIDIA's AI tech with IREN's know-how in land and power.

Even with some critics questioning its spending, NVIDIA keeps backing companies like CoreWeave and OpenAI as demand for AI chips stays hot.

Combined spending by the four cloud-computing giants on AI infrastructure could top $700 billion this year.