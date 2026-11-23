NVIDIA surge on Jensen Huang return costs short sellers $12.2bn
NVIDIA's stock shot up after CEO Jensen Huang unexpectedly returned, leading short sellers to lose $12.2 billion in just one day, their biggest hit since 2019.
The jump would erase more than $10.5 billion in paper gains from last week betting against the company.
Short sellers still up $14bn
Even with this loss, short sellers are still up about $14 billion since late October.
NVIDIA shares soared 33% following Huang's comeback, which happened less than two weeks after he resigned over personal controversies.
Despite the price spike, experts say this isn't a classic "short squeeze" since only a small portion of NVIDIA's stock is actually being shorted right now.