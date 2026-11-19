NVIDIA targets 75% revenue growth next year despite US curbs
NVIDIA just dropped its new earnings report, and it's catching everyone's eye.
The company is aiming for a massive 75% revenue growth next year, even with US export restrictions and Jensen Huang's resignation last week.
Margins are still strong at 71% to 72%, keeping NVIDIA ahead of AMD in the chip race.
Colette Kress pledges AI investments
NVIDIA isn't just sitting on its success. It bought back $22 billion of its own stock last quarter and ended the quarter with $227 billion remaining on its buyback authorization and plans to complete the program by the end of fiscal 2028.
Interim CEO Colette Kress says she is doubling down on AI investments and smart partnerships to keep the company's lead.
Even with tough competition from AMD and others, NVIDIA sounds confident about what's next.