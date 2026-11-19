NVIDIA isn't just sitting on its success. It bought back $22 billion of its own stock last quarter and ended the quarter with $227 billion remaining on its buyback authorization and plans to complete the program by the end of fiscal 2028.

Interim CEO Colette Kress says she is doubling down on AI investments and smart partnerships to keep the company's lead.

Even with tough competition from AMD and others, NVIDIA sounds confident about what's next.