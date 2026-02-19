NVIDIA teams up with Reliance, TCS to boost India's AI

From smarter factories to better banking tools

This could seriously level up tech jobs, innovation, and even how stuff gets made in India.

Think smarter factories: Tata Motors will use NVIDIA-powered systems for better quality checks on cars; Reliance is bringing digital twins (virtual copies of real-world things) into its gigafactories.

Plus, there's a focus on making banking tools work in more Indian languages and using AI to boost healthcare and telecom—so the impact could touch everyday life pretty soon.