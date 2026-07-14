NVIDIA tightens Asian AI chip sales under US export rules
Business
NVIDIA is tightening up who gets its powerful AI chips in Asia, cutting the list of eligible buyers by more than half.
Only companies that pass tougher compliance checks, basically making sure they are not linked to China, are now on NVIDIA's new white list.
This is all about following stricter US export rules and keeping advanced tech out of certain hands.
NVIDIA customers: over half failed reviews
The US set new guidelines in May to keep AI chips away from Chinese-affiliated companies, even those operating overseas.
NVIDIA has stepped up reviews in places like Singapore, Malaysia, and Japan, and more than half of its previous customers (especially neo-cloud providers) didn't make the cut.
The good news? They can reapply once they fix their compliance issues.