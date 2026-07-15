NVIDIA tightens Asian whitelist to limit AI chips reaching China

NVIDIA isn't just checking paperwork anymore: it's inspecting data centers, reviewing contracts, and talking directly with end users at key spots like Singapore and Japan.

The US government is fully backing these moves to keep advanced tech out of the wrong hands.

Meanwhile, China is facing serious AI hardware shortages due to both US export bans and Beijing's own restrictions on NVIDIA's downgraded H200 chips.

To catch up, China aims to triple its chip-making capacity by 2026.