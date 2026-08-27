NVIDIA to acquire Hugging Face for $12.9B

NVIDIA has been eyeing Hugging Face for years. The AI chip giant was part of the company's Series D funding round in 2023, along with other tech behemoths like Google and Amazon.

At that time, Hugging Face was valued at $4.5 billion. However, NVIDIA's interest in the company didn't end there; it attempted to invest $500 million in Hugging Face late last year but was turned down by the latter.