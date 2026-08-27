NVIDIA to acquire Hugging Face for $12.9B
What's the story
NVIDIA has agreed to acquire AI platform Hugging Face for a whopping $12.9 billion, according to The Information. The deal is said to be in the final stages of completion but could still fall apart. Hugging Face is a New York-based company that hosts open-source large language models (LLMs) and datasets.
Previous engagement
NVIDIA's long-standing interest in Hugging Face
NVIDIA has been eyeing Hugging Face for years. The AI chip giant was part of the company's Series D funding round in 2023, along with other tech behemoths like Google and Amazon.
At that time, Hugging Face was valued at $4.5 billion. However, NVIDIA's interest in the company didn't end there; it attempted to invest $500 million in Hugging Face late last year but was turned down by the latter.
Market position
Hugging Face's rapid growth
Had Hugging Face accepted NVIDIA's offer, it would have been valued at $7 billion. However, the company's market position has improved since then.
A recent incident involving an OpenAI model breaching containment and accessing Hugging Face's systems brought the company into the limelight.
Despite this, NVIDIA's decision to acquire Hugging Face shows its impressive growth from a $7 billion valuation to nearly $13 billion in less than a year.