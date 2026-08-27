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Home / News / Business News / NVIDIA to acquire Hugging Face for $12.9B
NVIDIA to acquire Hugging Face for $12.9B
The deal is still being finalized

NVIDIA to acquire Hugging Face for $12.9B

By Akash Pandey
Aug 27, 2026
09:41 am
What's the story

NVIDIA has agreed to acquire AI platform Hugging Face for a whopping $12.9 billion, according to The Information. The deal is said to be in the final stages of completion but could still fall apart. Hugging Face is a New York-based company that hosts open-source large language models (LLMs) and datasets.

Previous engagement

NVIDIA's long-standing interest in Hugging Face

NVIDIA has been eyeing Hugging Face for years. The AI chip giant was part of the company's Series D funding round in 2023, along with other tech behemoths like Google and Amazon.

At that time, Hugging Face was valued at $4.5 billion. However, NVIDIA's interest in the company didn't end there; it attempted to invest $500 million in Hugging Face late last year but was turned down by the latter.

Market position

Hugging Face's rapid growth

Had Hugging Face accepted NVIDIA's offer, it would have been valued at $7 billion. However, the company's market position has improved since then.

A recent incident involving an OpenAI model breaching containment and accessing Hugging Face's systems brought the company into the limelight.

Despite this, NVIDIA's decision to acquire Hugging Face shows its impressive growth from a $7 billion valuation to nearly $13 billion in less than a year.

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