NVIDIA to invest $30B in OpenAI at $830B valuation
Business
NVIDIA is about to invest $30 billion in OpenAI, as part of a huge $100 billion funding round that values the AI company at $830 billion.
This new deal, reported by the Financial Times, could be wrapped up as soon as this weekend and replaces an earlier commitment from last year.
OpenAI will use NVIDIA's investment to buy more of NVIDIA's
OpenAI will use NVIDIA's investment to buy more of NVIDIA's advanced AI chips and boost its tech infrastructure—basically powering up projects like ChatGPT that need serious computing muscle.
OpenAI is also in talks with other investors for funding
Besides NVIDIA, OpenAI is talking with other big names like SoftBank, Amazon, Microsoft, and Abu Dhabi-backed MGX for more funding.
It looks like OpenAI wants all the resources it can get to keep pushing AI forward.