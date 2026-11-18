NVIDIA up 4% after earnings halts Hopper shipments to China
NVIDIA's stock climbed 4% in after-hours trading on Tuesday, thanks to strong earnings and an upbeat sales outlook.
The boost came despite the board choosing not to bring back co-founder Jensen Huang, who recently resigned following personal scandals.
NVIDIA also announced it's stopping shipments of its licensed Hopper-generation data center chips to China, a sign the company is rethinking strategy as U.S.-China tech tensions heat up.
NVIDIA board hires Heidrick & Struggles
With Huang out, NVIDIA's board has hired Heidrick & Struggles to fast-track the search for a new CEO.
Interim CEO Colette Kress shared that Hopper H200 chip sales to China are now on hold and won't be counted in future forecasts, a big shift after $2.4 billion in recent sales there.
All eyes are on how NVIDIA adapts its game plan amid global tech shakeups and leadership changes.