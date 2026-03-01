NVIDIA warns AI could cost $4tn to build Business Mar 01, 2026

AI is growing fast—and it's not cheap.

NVIDIA's CEO says building the tech and power systems needed for AI could cost up to $4 trillion by the end of the decade (by 2029).

Big tech players are teaming up to make it happen: Oracle disclosed a $30 billion cloud-services deal with OpenAI in an SEC filing on June 30, 2025, NVIDIA is pitching in $100 billion for essential GPUs, and Meta plans to spend a massive $600 billion on US infrastructure through the end of 2028, including a huge Louisiana data center.