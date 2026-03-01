NVIDIA warns AI could cost $4tn to build
AI is growing fast—and it's not cheap.
NVIDIA's CEO says building the tech and power systems needed for AI could cost up to $4 trillion by the end of the decade (by 2029).
Big tech players are teaming up to make it happen: Oracle disclosed a $30 billion cloud-services deal with OpenAI in an SEC filing on June 30, 2025, NVIDIA is pitching in $100 billion for essential GPUs, and Meta plans to spend a massive $600 billion on US infrastructure through the end of 2028, including a huge Louisiana data center.
Energy demand skyrocketing
All this investment shows how committed tech giants are to pushing AI forward, but there's a catch: the demand for energy and resources is skyrocketing.
That means more strain on power grids, along with increased corporate capital expenditures and debt and financial stress among companies and bankers.
As AI keeps expanding, finding the right balance between innovation, affordability, and sustainability will be key.