NVIDIA has also made it clear that it won't sell its chips to customers who rent over 50% of their graphics processing units (GPUs) to Chinese companies for now.

This move comes as part of the company's efforts to comply with US export controls, which currently restrict shipments of advanced chips to China.

The Financial Times earlier reported that NVIDIA had verbally instructed data-center clients to direct at least 51% of their services toward non-Chinese customers under future contracts.