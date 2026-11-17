NVIDIA warns its chip buyers not to court China
What's the story
NVIDIA has warned its customers about potential legal risks associated with Chinese companies accessing its artificial intelligence (AI) chips, as per CNBC. The warning comes in light of proposed US legislation called the Remote Access Security Act (RASA). The act would give the US government more power over access to cloud services, similar to physical hardware, possibly exposing both parties involved to legal action.
Sales restrictions
NVIDIA halts chip sales to select customers
NVIDIA has also made it clear that it won't sell its chips to customers who rent over 50% of their graphics processing units (GPUs) to Chinese companies for now.
This move comes as part of the company's efforts to comply with US export controls, which currently restrict shipments of advanced chips to China.
The Financial Times earlier reported that NVIDIA had verbally instructed data-center clients to direct at least 51% of their services toward non-Chinese customers under future contracts.
Legislative journey
RASA legislation clears House but stalls in Senate
RASA passed the House of Representatives in January but is yet to clear the Senate.
Remote access to the chips has drawn criticism from President Donald Trump's administration, which is keen on keeping these chips out of China to maintain US dominance in the AI race.
The remote access issue has also drawn attention from Chinese lab Moonshot AI, which sought access to NVIDIA chips via European data centers.
Regulatory action
US moves to block Chinese remote access to AI chips
The US Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) recently announced an interim rule aimed at blocking Chinese companies' remote access to AI chips. The move comes amid increasing scrutiny from US lawmakers over Chinese companies' access to advanced chips.
Compliance concerns
Treasury Secretary calls for shakeup at NVIDIA
Following the departure of CEO Jensen Huang amid allegations of an extramarital affair, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has called for a "dramatic shakeup" at NVIDIA.
He also suggested other executives at the chip giant should be scrutinized over the chip giant's compliance with export controls.
In an August securities filing, NVIDIA had stated its commitment to "strictly comply with all applicable export control regulators" but admitted it didn't have "physical control of products after sale."