NVIDIA's AI helps new delivery robot navigate city streets
Coco Robotics just dropped the Coco 2, their newest delivery robot—and a step toward full autonomy that still includes human oversight.
After learning from millions of miles in cities like LA, Miami, and Chicago, it's ready to handle sidewalks, bike lanes, and even roads where permitted thanks to NVIDIA-powered AI.
The robot can fit 4 18-inch pizzas
Coco 2 fits four 18-inch pizzas, cruises at about 21km/h, and covers up to 32km on a single charge.
It's already made over half a million zero-emission deliveries for more than 3,000 merchants through apps like Uber Eats and DoorDash.
The Coco 2 can now go up to 3 days
With lidar sensors, upgraded cameras, and powerful onboard computing (NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX), Coco 2 navigates busy city streets—even in heavy traffic or rough weather—without needing the cloud.
This setup has cut delivery times by up to 50% compared to the prior generation and achieved up to three times longer uptime.