NVIDIA's China dilemma: Antitrust probe and US chip export restrictions Business Sep 18, 2025

NVIDIA is caught in the middle of US-China tensions just as the world's craving for AI chips hits new highs.

In September 2025, China launched an antitrust investigation while trade talks were happening in Madrid.

Even with these hurdles, NVIDIA's CEO Jensen Huang has been lobbying the US government to sell more chips to China, but any potential deal has yet to come into effect.