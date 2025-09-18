NVIDIA's China dilemma: Antitrust probe and US chip export restrictions
NVIDIA is caught in the middle of US-China tensions just as the world's craving for AI chips hits new highs.
In September 2025, China launched an antitrust investigation while trade talks were happening in Madrid.
Even with these hurdles, NVIDIA's CEO Jensen Huang has been lobbying the US government to sell more chips to China, but any potential deal has yet to come into effect.
The deal in the works
Here's the twist: NVIDIA is negotiating a deal where they would hand over 15% of their Chinese sales revenue to the US government—a big shift from last year's strict export bans.
With China's chip market expected to hit $50 billion this year and local tech still lagging behind, demand for NVIDIA's advanced products isn't slowing down.
This deal shows how global politics and tech business are tightly linked, raising real questions about how companies balance profits and international pressure.