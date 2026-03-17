NVIDIA's Drive Thor will power Level 4 autonomous vehicles
NVIDIA introduced Drive Thor at GTC (date not specified in source), its new car computer designed to make self-driving and smart car cockpits safer and smarter with generative AI.
Built on NVIDIA's Blackwell GPU architecture, Drive Thor is aimed at powering Level 4 autonomous vehicles: think cars, trucks, robotaxis, and delivery vans.
Drive Thor packs serious power
Drive Thor packs serious power with 1,000 teraflops of performance.
The big reveal happened at GTC (date/location not specified in source), where over 300 companies showed off their latest AI tech both in person and online via NVIDIA's site (livestream/on demand).
Partnerships with major EV makers and tech companies
Major EV makers like BYD, Hyper, XPeng, Li Auto, and ZEEKR are already on board for their next-generation cars.
Plus has announced that future generations of its Level 4 SuperDrive solution will run on DRIVE Thor, Waabi for self-driving trucks, WeRide with Lenovo for commercial fleets, Nuro for delivery robots, and DeepRoute.ai for smart driving was planned for 2025.