NVIDIA's Drive Thor will power Level 4 autonomous vehicles

Drive Thor packs serious power with 1,000 teraflops of performance. The big reveal happened at GTC (date/location not specified in source), where over 300 companies showed off their latest AI tech both in person and online via NVIDIA 's site (livestream/on demand).

Partnerships with major EV makers and tech companies

Major EV makers like BYD, Hyper, XPeng, Li Auto, and ZEEKR are already on board for their next-generation cars.

Plus has announced that future generations of its Level 4 SuperDrive solution will run on DRIVE Thor, Waabi for self-driving trucks, WeRide with Lenovo for commercial fleets, Nuro for delivery robots, and DeepRoute.ai for smart driving was planned for 2025.