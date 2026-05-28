NVIDIA's Huang joins Tsinghua SEM advisory amid US chip curbs Business May 28, 2026

Jensen Huang, the CEO of NVIDIA, has agreed to join Tsinghua University's School of Economics and Management (SEM) advisory board. Pretty big news for both tech and academia.

Tsinghua is often called "China's Harvard," and Huang's appointment comes at a time when US restrictions are still blocking NVIDIA's advanced chips to China due to military concerns.