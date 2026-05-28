NVIDIA's Huang joins Tsinghua SEM advisory amid US chip curbs
Business
Jensen Huang, the CEO of NVIDIA, has agreed to join Tsinghua University's School of Economics and Management (SEM) advisory board. Pretty big news for both tech and academia.
Tsinghua is often called "China's Harvard," and Huang's appointment comes at a time when US restrictions are still blocking NVIDIA's advanced chips to China due to military concerns.
Tsinghua SEM board features top CEOs
The SEM advisory board is stacked with major names: Apple's Tim Cook (who chairs the group), Tesla's Elon Musk, Microsoft's Satya Nadella, Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, and JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon.
They meet once a year in Beijing to share their insights at one of China's most elite universities.