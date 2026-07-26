NVIDIA's Jensen Huang predicts tenfold AI chip demand rise
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang is confident that the AI wave is just getting started.
He told Axios that we're at the beginning of a huge shift in computing, with demand for AI chips set to grow up to 10 times over the next decade.
According to Huang, this isn't just another tech fad: it's a major industrial change.
Jensen Huang cites AI gains, shortages
Huang points out that companies are investing big in AI, and it's already paying off, with firms like Anthropic seeing real results.
He also highlights how AI tools are making businesses more productive and efficient, which only fuels more demand for new tech.
There are some bumps ahead, though: shortages of chips, land, electricity, and construction workers could slow things down a bit.
Still, Huang sees these challenges as helpful: they give everyone time to build infrastructure so the growth can last without overheating.