NVIDIA's Jensen Huang sells $40 million in stock, but it's no panic Business Aug 16, 2025

NVIDIA's CEO Jensen Huang cashed out about $40.9 million worth of company stock between August 11 and 13, 2024.

But don't get it twisted—this wasn't a sudden move. The sales happened through a preplanned 10b5-1 trading strategy set up back in March, which basically lets insiders schedule stock sales ahead of time to avoid any insider trading drama.

The timing? NVIDIA shares were near their highest point last year, thanks to the company's 86% revenue growth over the past year.