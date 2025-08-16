NVIDIA's Jensen Huang sells $40 million in stock, but it's no panic
NVIDIA's CEO Jensen Huang cashed out about $40.9 million worth of company stock between August 11 and 13, 2024.
But don't get it twisted—this wasn't a sudden move. The sales happened through a preplanned 10b5-1 trading strategy set up back in March, which basically lets insiders schedule stock sales ahead of time to avoid any insider trading drama.
The timing? NVIDIA shares were near their highest point last year, thanks to the company's 86% revenue growth over the past year.
What's a 10b5-1 plan?
A 10b5-1 plan is like a "set-it-and-forget-it" for stock sales: execs pick dates and amounts way before selling, so no one can accuse them of acting on secret info.
It keeps things transparent and above board—a must when you're running one of the world's hottest tech companies.
Huang still owns a boatload of NVIDIA shares
Even after this sale, Huang isn't exactly packing his bags—he still owns nearly 73 million shares directly and controls over half a billion more through trusts (like the Jensen & Lori Huang Living Trust).
So while he took some profit off the table, he remains deeply invested as NVIDIA rides an impressive wave of revenue growth (up 86% this past year).