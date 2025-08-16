Airbus's A320 family to overtake Boeing's 737 by end-2025

What's next for both aviation giants?

The A320 and 737 together make up almost half of all passenger jets flying today—so this shift is a big deal for airlines and travelers alike.

Despite supply chain hiccups, Airbus delivered more planes than Boeing in April (59 vs. 45), aiming for over 820 deliveries this year.

Looking ahead, both companies are working on next-gen models: Airbus wants its future jets running on advanced engines and even hydrogen by the mid-2030s, while Boeing is waiting for new tech before launching its own update.

For anyone interested in how we'll fly tomorrow, this rivalry shapes what happens next.