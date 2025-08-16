India is going all-in on mature-node semiconductor manufacturing

The government has approved 4 new projects

The government kicked off the Semicon India Programme back in 2021, putting ₹76,000 crore on the table to boost local chip production (with an emphasis on mature nodes rather than cutting-edge ones).

Fast forward to now: four new projects worth ₹4,600 crore just got approved across Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Punjab.

Plus, a brand-new factory is coming up in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh—thanks to a joint venture between HCL Group and Foxconn—all part of India's push to cut import dependence and grab a bigger slice of the global market.