NVIDIA's Jensen Huang urges US UK China dialogue on AI
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang thinks the best way to keep AI safe is for the US the UK and China to actually work together.
At a CNBC media briefing on Wednesday evening in London, he said "dialogue" is crucial, basically, talking things out instead of shutting each other out.
He believes teaming up with Chinese researchers will help everyone handle new AI risks better.
Tech leaders divided on AI regulation
Huang's approach stands out because others in tech, like OpenAI's Sam Altman, are pushing for tougher regulations on AI due to fears about its risks.
Meanwhile, US and Chinese officials have started discussing ways to manage these concerns together. Even Chinese President Xi Jinping has mentioned that cooperation is possible.
The big picture: global leaders are still figuring out how to balance the benefits and dangers of powerful AI tools.