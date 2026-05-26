NVIDIA's market value tops $5 trillion as AI demand surges
Business
NVIDIA just hit a wild milestone: its market value is now over $5 trillion, which actually beats India's and Taiwan's entire stock markets individually.
This surge is all about the world's growing obsession with AI tech, and NVIDIA is right at the center, powering it all.
NVIDIA profits triple to $58.3B
NVIDIA's profits tripled last quarter, hitting $58.3 billion, with projected revenue of $91 billion for the current quarter.
Their data center business grew 92% year over year, fueled by demand for GPUs.
Plus, smart investments in companies like OpenAI and CoreWeave have helped cement NVIDIA as a go-to name for anything AI as tech giants ramp up their spending.