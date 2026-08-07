Nxtra Data to buy up to 85% of 2 firms
Airtel's data center arm, Nxtra Data, is about to grab up to 85% stake each in two new companies, Rochak Systems and Rovision Tech Hub.
Both were set up just last year and are all about prepping land for future data centers, though they have not started commercial work yet.
The deal is happening in cash, in one or more tranches, and does not need any regulatory green lights.
Nxtra targets 1GW, Airtel expands fiber
Nxtra wants to seriously boost its data center power (from 120-130 megawatts now to 1 gigawatt over the next few years) to keep up with demand from major tech players.
Meanwhile, Airtel is also expanding its fiber network across the top 400 cities, aiming for reliable internet wherever possible.
Nxtra has already raised $1 billion from external investors to fund its expansion, so expect faster connections and more digital services coming your way.