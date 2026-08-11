Why NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani and Amazon are at odds

Mamdani has criticized corporations like Amazon for using exploitative subcontracting practices to avoid accountability.

He said, "Corporations like Amazon build billion-dollar business models by insulating themselves from accountability through a system of exploitative subcontracting."

The mayor described the bill as "common-sense regulation that protects delivery workers, safeguards the communities where these facilities operate and ensures that the corporations benefiting from workers' labor are responsible for the consequences of their business practices."