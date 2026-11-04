Nykaa buys 82% stake in Simply Nam for ₹33cr
Business
Nykaa just picked up an 82% stake in Simply Nam, the fast-growing beauty products brand founded by celebrity makeup artist Namrata Soni, for ₹33 crore.
Simply Nam has been on a roll since its 2022 debut, its turnover nearly doubled from ₹9.6 crore last year to ₹17 crore this year.
This move is part of Nykaa's push to grow bigger in the beauty and fashion space.
Nykaa taps Namrata Soni's reputation
With more Indians looking for premium beauty products, Nykaa is betting big on brands like Simply Nam that bring pro-level makeup to everyday shoppers.
By teaming up with Soni and her trusted reputation, Nykaa hopes to offer even better options for folks who want quality cosmetics and stay ahead as trends shift toward high-end beauty buys.