Nykaa buys 82% stake in Simply Nam for ₹33cr

Nykaa just picked up an 82% stake in Simply Nam, the fast-growing beauty products brand founded by celebrity makeup artist Namrata Soni, for ₹33 crore.

Simply Nam has been on a roll since its 2022 debut, its turnover nearly doubled from ₹9.6 crore last year to ₹17 crore this year.

This move is part of Nykaa's push to grow bigger in the beauty and fashion space.