Nykaa expects 27% to 29% net revenue growth, eyes 10,000cr

Analysts expect Nykaa 9,900cr to 10,100cr

Analysts are on the same page, predicting Nykaa's fiscal 2026 revenue will land between ₹9,900 crore and ₹10,100 crore, up from last year's ₹7,950 crore.

The brand's store count has grown too, now totaling 313 outlets across India.

Plus, with less than 1% of its business coming from West Asia, Nykaa isn't sweating global risks and seems set for more growth ahead.