Nykaa expects 27% to 29% net revenue growth, eyes 10,000cr
Business
Nykaa is gearing up for its strongest growth in three years, expecting a 27% to 29% boost in net revenue by March 2026.
This surge is fueled by a strong comeback in its fashion segment and steady beauty sales.
If all goes to plan, Nykaa could hit the ₹10,000 crore revenue milestone soon.
Analysts expect Nykaa 9,900cr to 10,100cr
Analysts are on the same page, predicting Nykaa's fiscal 2026 revenue will land between ₹9,900 crore and ₹10,100 crore, up from last year's ₹7,950 crore.
The brand's store count has grown too, now totaling 313 outlets across India.
Plus, with less than 1% of its business coming from West Asia, Nykaa isn't sweating global risks and seems set for more growth ahead.