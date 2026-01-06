Nykaa launches Glam Pass: Discounts on your favorite beauty brands

Nykaa just dropped Glam Pass, a new loyalty program starting at ₹39, designed for fans of NYX Professional Makeup, Minimalist, and Nykaa Cosmetics. With the pass, you get 10% off (up to ₹300) on your first three purchases within three months—making it easier to save while stocking up on essentials.

Where can you get it? Right now, Glam Pass is only available to select users in Mumbai as a pilot. But don't worry—it's set to roll out soon in NCR and Bengaluru.

Nykaa is hoping this move keeps shoppers coming back for more.

How is it different from Nykaa Prive? Unlike the usual Prive program (which requires a minimum spend of ₹2,000 (Member), ₹5,000 (Gold), or ₹10,000 (Platinum) in a rolling year), Glam Pass focuses on brand-specific perks.

This means rewards are tied directly to certain brands rather than the whole platform—so you get benefits that actually match what you shop for most.