Nykaa Q2 FY27 profit triples to ₹101.2cr driven by beauty
Business
Nykaa just posted some seriously impressive numbers for Q2 of fiscal 2027: its net profit shot up more than three times to ₹101.2 crore compared to last year, with revenue also rising 28.1% to ₹3,006 crore.
The main boost came from its beauty segment, which continues to be Nykaa's star performer.
Nykaa acquisition of Simply Nam Beauty
Nykaa's beauty business brought in most of the money this quarter, growing 26.6% in revenue and pushing segment profits up to ₹180.2 crore.
Fashion sales weren't far behind, jumping nearly 43% while losses shrank sharply.
To keep the momentum going, Nykaa is set to acquire an 82% stake in Simply Nam Beauty by the end of December, a move aimed at expanding its product lineup even further.