Nykaa to exclusively manage Kiehl's in India
Nykaa just scored an exclusive deal with L'Oreal India to manage Kiehl's operations in India—think stores, website, digital platforms, and distribution.
This means Kiehl's will now tap into Nykaa's massive beauty community of over 40 million users, making it way easier for fans to access their favorite skincare.
The beauty market in India is booming
Executive Director and CEO of Nykaa Beauty Anchit Nayar says the move will help boost India's beauty scene, while L'Oreal Luxe India's Shreshta Jana highlights that more people can discover Kiehl's without losing its focus on skincare education.
With faster delivery through Nykaa Now in select cities and reach across 276 stores, plus a booming beauty market expected to hit $40-45 billion by 2030, this partnership could be a game-changer for both brands.