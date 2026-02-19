Nykaa to launch Medicube in India tomorrow Business Feb 19, 2026

Nykaa is bringing Korean skincare favorite Medicube to India, with products hitting their website and select stores from February 20, 2026.

Known for dermatologist-tested formulas that tackle pores, elasticity, glow, and dark spots, Medicube uses ingredients like collagen, PDRN, and niacinamide, and targets concerns such as pores, pigmentation, elasticity, and hydration.