Nykaa to launch Medicube in India tomorrow
Nykaa is bringing Korean skincare favorite Medicube to India, with products hitting their website and select stores from February 20, 2026.
Known for dermatologist-tested formulas that tackle pores, elasticity, glow, and dark spots, Medicube uses ingredients like collagen, PDRN, and niacinamide, and targets concerns such as pores, pigmentation, elasticity, and hydration.
Prices start at ₹1,800
Four product lines are coming: Zero (for pores), PDRN (repair), Collagen (elasticity), and Deep Vita C.
Highlighted picks include the Collagen Night Wrapping Mask at ₹2,600; Collagen Niacinamide Jelly Cream at ₹1,600; PDRN Pink Collagen Gel Mask at ₹2,500; and PDRN Pink Peptide Serum at ₹2,300.
Medicube's meteoric rise
A viral TikTok of Kylie Jenner using APR's Booster Pro device gave its global profile a boost. It launched in the US in August 2025.