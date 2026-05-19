NYSE parent ICE plans GPU futures to price computing power
The parent company of the New York Stock Exchange, ICE, is planning to launch futures contracts based on the cost of computing power, basically turning GPU prices into something investors can trade.
Working with Ornn, a financial tech firm, ICE hopes this will help companies manage rising AI infrastructure costs and bring some order to how compute is priced.
The plan still needs regulatory approval.
ICE to use Ornn GPU indexes
These contracts will use Ornn's GPU pricing indexes and settle in US dollars.
It's a big step toward treating computing power like any other commodity (think oil or gold) as demand for AI ramps up everywhere.
Ornn CEO Kush Bavaria pointed out that despite the compute market being worth more than a trillion dollars, it's been missing solid pricing tools and ways to manage risk.
ICE executive Trabue Bland also emphasized that new financial instruments are needed as AI keeps driving global economic growth.