NYSE parent ICE plans GPU futures to price computing power

ICE to use Ornn GPU indexes

These contracts will use Ornn's GPU pricing indexes and settle in US dollars.

It's a big step toward treating computing power like any other commodity (think oil or gold) as demand for AI ramps up everywhere.

Ornn CEO Kush Bavaria pointed out that despite the compute market being worth more than a trillion dollars, it's been missing solid pricing tools and ways to manage risk.

ICE executive Trabue Bland also emphasized that new financial instruments are needed as AI keeps driving global economic growth.