NYSE plans binary return options for Apple NVIDIA Tesla
Business
The NYSE is about to roll out binary return options, basically, a way for investors to make simple yes-or-no bets on whether big names like Apple, NVIDIA, or Tesla will finish above or below a specified price at expiration.
Unlike regular options, these are all-or-nothing and designed for people who want event-focused trades.
NYSE asks SEC for KPI contracts
NYSE isn't stopping there: it's also asking the Securities and Exchange Commission to approve contracts tied to company stats like net sales.
This move follows Cboe Global Markets recently receiving approval for similar KPI-based contracts in partnership with Robinhood, showing how exchanges are racing to offer new ways for people to bet on real company events and performance.