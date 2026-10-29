NYT says Jensen Huang targeted in Chinese intelligence plot
Jensen Huang, the CEO of NVIDIA, is reportedly seen as the target of a Chinese intelligence plot, according to The New York Times.
The story centers around Alice Huang, a businesswoman with ties to Jensen, who may have passed sensitive information to Beijing.
This all feeds into growing US worries about China trying to get its hands on advanced AI technology through business deals.
Alice Huang tied to $2B Megaspeed
Alice Huang is connected to Megaspeed, a Singapore company planning a $2 billion purchase of NVIDIA's AI technology.
Her close relationship with Jensen set off alarms about possible leaks.
President Donald Trump was briefed but didn't step in.
All this is happening as the US tightens rules on exporting AI chips to China, raising big questions about how companies like NVIDIA handle these global pressures.