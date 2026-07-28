NYVO launches family financial advisory platform for under ₹100 monthly
Business
NYVO, a Bengaluru-based SEBI-registered investment adviser, just rolled out a family-focused financial advisory platform.
For under ₹100 a month, families get personalized investment and insurance plans; no big investments needed upfront.
The idea is to make smart money moves simple and accessible for everyone.
NYVO founders highlight tailored advice
Founded by Harsh Soni and Kshitij Jain, NYVO uses its own tech tools to help you link your mutual funds, track your goals, and get tailored advice right on the app.
Jain says it's all about helping families move beyond random product picks to real financial planning that actually fits their needs.