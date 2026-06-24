OBBBA rollout begins July 1 2026 with 2 repayment plans

PAYE and ICR repayment phaseout 2028

Older repayment options like Pay As You Earn (PAYE) and Income-Contingent Repayment (ICR) will be phased out by June 30, 2028.

If you're using these plans now, you'll need to switch to another eligible plan, such as RAP or TSRP or IBR, soon.

Plus, borrowing limits are changing: Parent PLUS loans will cap at $20,000 per year ($65,000 total), graduate students at $20,500 per year ($100,000 total), and Grad PLUS loans will not be available for new borrowers anymore.

Stay tuned for updates from your loan servicer and check StudentAid.gov so you're ready for the transition.