Oberoi Realty posts ₹703 cr profit and ₹1,750 cr revenue
Business
Oberoi Realty just wrapped up a great quarter, with profits soaring 62% year-on-year to ₹703 crore and revenues climbing to ₹1,750 crore.
The boost comes from solid demand for homes and the company's knack for getting projects done efficiently.
Oberoi Realty buys Hotel Horizon stake
Their operating margins ticked up too, and EBITDA rose 55%, showing Oberoi's business is running smoothly.
On May 7, they invested ₹460 crore to grab nearly half of Hotel Horizon Private Limited, expanding their portfolio beyond just homes.
Investors liked the news: Oberoi Realty shares closed up 1.8% at ₹1,705 on May 8.