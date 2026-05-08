Oberoi Realty posts ₹703 cr profit and ₹1,750 cr revenue

Oberoi Realty buys Hotel Horizon stake

Their operating margins ticked up too, and EBITDA rose 55%, showing Oberoi's business is running smoothly.

On May 7, they invested ₹460 crore to grab nearly half of Hotel Horizon Private Limited, expanding their portfolio beyond just homes.

Investors liked the news: Oberoi Realty shares closed up 1.8% at ₹1,705 on May 8.