Oct 15 UPI payments over ₹2,000 attract 0.4% merchant fee
Business
Heads up: Starting October 15, 2026, paying with UPI at merchant transactions for amounts over ₹2,000 won't be totally free anymore: there's a new 0.4% fee for merchants.
Ramesh Khandelwal from the National Traders's Welfare Board (NTWB) is urging the government to drop this rule, saying it could make things tougher for businesses and might even lead to higher prices.
NTWB to discuss UPI ₹300 cap
Khandelwal feels this new fee goes against the whole "ease of doing business" vibe and plans to raise it at the next NTWB meeting.
For context, merchants will now pay up to ₹300 per transaction if someone spends ₹75,000 or more in one go.
The NTWB itself was set up to look out for traders' interests and advise on policies that affect them.