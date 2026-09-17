October 15 2026 UPI MDR above ₹2,000 attracts 18% GST

Heads up if you run a business: Starting October 15, 2026, accepting UPI payments above ₹2,000 will come with an extra cost.

An 18% GST will be charged on the Merchant Discount Rate (MDR), bumping up the fee from 40 to 47.2 basis points.

If you're GST-registered, you can claim this back as input tax credit, but it still means a higher up-front expense.