October 2026 Indian startup funding down 47.5% to $678 million

Most of the money went to growth-stage deals ($414.6 million), while early-stage startups grabbed $263 million.

Bengaluru stayed on top with $420 million from 52 deals, well ahead of Delhi-NCR and Mumbai.

E-commerce led sector-wise funding at $182.69 million, followed by AI and healthtech.

The big picture: investors are getting choosier, backing startups that show real profits and solid business plans instead of just chasing hype or rapid growth.