October 2026 Indian startup funding down 47.5% to $678 million
Business
October 2026 was a tough month for Indian startups: funding fell to about $678 million, down 47.5% from September.
No company landed a mega-round over $100 million, with Tessolve Semiconductor ($75 million) and Even Healthcare ($50 million) topping the charts.
Growth-stage deals in India received $414.6 million
Most of the money went to growth-stage deals ($414.6 million), while early-stage startups grabbed $263 million.
Bengaluru stayed on top with $420 million from 52 deals, well ahead of Delhi-NCR and Mumbai.
E-commerce led sector-wise funding at $182.69 million, followed by AI and healthtech.
The big picture: investors are getting choosier, backing startups that show real profits and solid business plans instead of just chasing hype or rapid growth.