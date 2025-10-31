India sees highest‑ever IPO fundraising at ₹46,000cr in October

India's primary market has witnessed an unprecedented surge in October, with 14 initial public offerings (IPOs) hitting the market. The total fundraising target of these IPOs exceeds ₹46,000 crore—the highest ever for a single month in India's capital-market history. The remarkable performance was led by two major offerings: Tata Capital and LG Electronics India.

Major contributors Major contributions from Tata Capital and LG Electronics India Tata Capital raised over ₹15,512 crore through its mainboard IPO while LG Electronics India garnered ₹11,607 crore. Together, the two companies accounted for over half of October's total fundraising. The month also saw other notable deals such as WeWork India and Canara HSBC Life Insurance.

Record-breaking month Comparison with previous record months October's tally has surpassed the previous record set in October 2024, when six IPOs raised ₹38,690 crore. The third-largest month on record is November 2021 with nine IPOs raising ₹35,665 crore. This is followed by November 2024 with eight IPOs collecting ₹31,145 crore and May 2022 where eight IPOs garnered over ₹29,510 crore.