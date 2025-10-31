OpenAI and Oracle are building a massive data center in Michigan
OpenAI, Oracle, and Related Digital just announced plans for a huge data center campus in Saline Township, Michigan.
This place will pack over 1 gigawatt of computing power—enough to run about 750,000 homes—and is part of their big Stargate project to handle the world's growing appetite for AI tech.
Construction kicks off in early 2026.
The project will create thousands of jobs
This isn't just about tech—it's about jobs and the future. The Michigan site is one piece of a broader $450 billion infrastructure investment that's rolling out across multiple US locations.
Expect over 2,500 construction jobs and more than 450 permanent onsite jobs and 1,500 additional jobs in the community.
OpenAI's Peter Hoeschele says the project will boost local economies and help keep American tech strong.
The project aims for eco-friendly design with LEED certification and sustainable cooling systems.