OpenAI and Oracle are building a massive data center in Michigan

The project will create thousands of jobs

This isn't just about tech—it's about jobs and the future. The Michigan site is one piece of a broader $450 billion infrastructure investment that's rolling out across multiple US locations.

Expect over 2,500 construction jobs and more than 450 permanent onsite jobs and 1,500 additional jobs in the community.

OpenAI's Peter Hoeschele says the project will boost local economies and help keep American tech strong.

The project aims for eco-friendly design with LEED certification and sustainable cooling systems.