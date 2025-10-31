YouTube TV loses Disney channels, including ESPN and ABC

Disney says YouTube TV wouldn't pay fair rates for its channels. Google (which owns YouTube TV) claims Disney is just trying to push people toward its own streaming services like Hulu + Live TV. To soften the blow, YouTube TV is offering affected users a $20 credit if the blackout drags on.

Millions of viewers are affected

This is YouTube TV's first big channel blackout—previous disputes with other networks were settled before anything went dark.

Now, millions are scrambling to find new ways to watch their favorite sports and shows, just as some of the biggest games of the year are happening.