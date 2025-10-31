Ford is reopening its Chennai factory after 4-year silence
Ford is reopening its Chennai factory after four years of silence, putting in ₹3,250 crore (about $370 million) to get things rolling again.
The big announcement comes with an MoU signing on October 31 between Ford and Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister MK Stalin and Industries Minister TRB Rajaa.
Production of next-gen engines starts in 2029
The upgraded plant will start making over 2 lakh next-gen engines every year—mainly for export, with the engines not expected to be shipped to the US.
This may be influenced by high tariffs, though the sources do not explicitly state this as the main reason.
Production kicks off in 2029 and should create 600+ new jobs for locals.
This move follows a Letter of Intent signed during CM Stalin's US trip last year.
Tamil Nadu is already home to several global automakers
Ford's return isn't just about one company—it shows global automakers still trust India's manufacturing scene even with trade tensions around.
With giants like Hyundai and BMW already in Tamil Nadu, this investment helps cement the state as a serious automotive hub.
Work on the new engine line starts later this year.