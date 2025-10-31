Ford is reopening its Chennai factory after 4-year silence

Production of next-gen engines starts in 2029

The upgraded plant will start making over 2 lakh next-gen engines every year—mainly for export, with the engines not expected to be shipped to the US.

This may be influenced by high tariffs, though the sources do not explicitly state this as the main reason.

Production kicks off in 2029 and should create 600+ new jobs for locals.

This move follows a Letter of Intent signed during CM Stalin's US trip last year.