Odisha clears ₹1.45L/cr tech projects, hopes over 5,100 jobs

The biggest chunk, ₹1,04,550 crore, is going into a giant data center in Khordha by High Density Datacentre Ltd.

HCL Technologies is setting up an AI-focused center there too (₹14,257 crore), while Sentraforge AI Ltd is bringing a ₹22,634 crore AI data center to Puri.

There's also a semiconductor facility from SicSem in Khordha worth ₹2,078 crore.

All of this aims to turn Odisha into a major tech hub and boost local opportunities for young talent.