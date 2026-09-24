Odisha clears ₹1.45L/cr tech projects, hopes over 5,100 jobs
Big news for tech fans: Odisha has cleared technology projects involving proposed investments of ₹1.45 lakh crore in data centers, AI, and semiconductor projects.
The state government, led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, hopes these moves will create more than 5,100 jobs and put Odisha on the digital map.
Khordha and Puri attract tech investments
The biggest chunk, ₹1,04,550 crore, is going into a giant data center in Khordha by High Density Datacentre Ltd.
HCL Technologies is setting up an AI-focused center there too (₹14,257 crore), while Sentraforge AI Ltd is bringing a ₹22,634 crore AI data center to Puri.
There's also a semiconductor facility from SicSem in Khordha worth ₹2,078 crore.
All of this aims to turn Odisha into a major tech hub and boost local opportunities for young talent.