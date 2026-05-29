Odisha government signs Intel and 3DGS deal for substrate manufacturing
Business
Government of Odisha just signed a deal with Intel and 3DGS to bring advanced chip-building tech, called substrate manufacturing, to India.
Announced by Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, this move is all about giving India's semiconductor scene a serious upgrade.
Substrate manufacturing boosts domestic chipmaking
Substrate manufacturing is a big deal because it connects and supports the chips inside our devices.
By bringing this technology to India, the state is stepping up in India's mission to make more chips at home instead of relying on imports.
This fits into bigger national plans, including major investments in Gujarat, and aims to create thousands of skilled jobs while helping India become a global player in semiconductors by 2032.