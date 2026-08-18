Odisha raises Semicon 2.0 subsidy to 35% reaching 75% support
Odisha will raise its semiconductor project subsidy to 35% under Semicon 2.0, hoping to make the state a hotspot for next-generation tech manufacturing.
With the center capping its support at 40%, companies can now get up to a whopping 75% in combined government incentives.
Odisha allocates 250-acre semiconductor SEZ
Instead of chasing massive silicon fabs, Odisha is now targeting compound semiconductors, advanced packaging, and PCB manufacturing.
The state has set aside 250 acres in a special economic zone, with plans for solid infrastructure like stable power and testing labs.
As the state's additional chief secretary, industries and home department, Hemant Sharma, put it, it is not possible to build a viable semiconductor ecosystem without interdependence between units and common facilities.