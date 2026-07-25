Odisha signs ₹14,257cr HCLTech deal for AI center and hub
Business
Big news for tech in Odisha: the state just signed an approximately ₹14,257 crore deal with HCLTech to set up its first-ever AI data center in the country and a global delivery hub in Bhubaneswar.
The project will boost digital infrastructure for everything from startups, research labs, and government offices.
HCLTech's 1st major Odisha investment
This is HCLTech's first major investment in Odisha, and it's expected to create over 5,000 direct jobs, plus more indirectly. The goal? To put Odisha on the global AI map and support India's Digital India vision.
As Chief Minister Majhi put it, this partnership is all about tech-driven growth and new opportunities for young talent in the state.